Final NDAA removes most House provisions on hate groups

The lawmakers who wrote this year’s final defense authorization bill deleted or diluted all eight House-passed NDAA provisions pertaining to extremism in the U.S. military or American society.

Most of the discarded provisions that the House included in its initial version of the NDAA merely sought information about the threat posed by groups such as domestic terrorists, criminal gangs and organizations committed to advancing white supremacy or antisemitism.

Of the eight provisions, seven were completely removed from the bill that is expected to become law. The other House-passed provision, which requires a report, was reduced in scope so it would discuss only foreign threats, not homegrown ones.

The final bill added just one section at all related to domestic extremism: a requirement for the director of national intelligence to assess how social media posts are used in screening personnel, including for extremist ties.

The expunging of domestic extremism provisions from the final fiscal 2023 NDAA has not been previously reported. The House passed the bicameral compromise bill Dec. 8, and the Senate could clear it for the president’s signature this week.