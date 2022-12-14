GOP seeks unity on spending restraints under divided government

GOP conservatives peeved that Democrats and some spending-friendly Republicans are preparing to pass a roughly $1.7 trillion omnibus package are looking at ways they can restore some fiscal and process discipline to the appropriations process in the next Congress.

Senate Republicans held a special conference meeting Wednesday, called by a group of conservatives, to discuss spending issues and other priority agenda items for the next two years, including leveraging a debt ceiling deadline to enact some fiscal controls.

House Republican leaders and incoming Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, hosted a news conference to lambaste the omnibus agreement announced Tuesday night that GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said would increase discretionary spending “somewhere about $100 billion.”

GOP leaders said they weren’t party to the omnibus negotiations, and details of the framework agreement remain under wraps. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said Republicans were “invited to the table many, many times to join the negotiations. They decided not to do that.”

Before the negotiations even started, House Republicans made clear they prefer a continuing resolution to extend funding to the first quarter of next year, when they’ll be in the majority and can negotiate spending cuts. For those reasons, they’re also opposing the one-week stopgap spending bill.