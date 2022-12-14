Thanks to some procedural cunning, House staffers get overtime, paid parental leave benefits

Rep. Zoe Lofgren and the House Rules Committee deployed some nifty procedural moves Wednesday to extend overtime pay and paid parental leave benefits to House staffers.

Lofgren, who chairs the House Administration Committee, introduced a resolution Monday that implements regulations drafted by the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights related to how the House applies provisions of the Family and Medical Leave Act and Fair Labor Standards Act to its own employees.

On Wednesday, the Rules Committee tucked the resolution into the rule governing floor debate on the continuing resolution that would fund the federal government for another week while appropriators put the finishing touches on a spending omnibus for fiscal 2023.

When that rule was then adopted on the House floor, the resolution was automatically adopted as well.

The California Democrat’s resolution implements OCWR regulations that provide aides with the same overtime protections as federal and private-sector employees. It also implements some updates to FMLA regulations for House workers, providing them the same parental leave that Congress gave executive branch workers in 2019, revising the definition of a spouse to include same-sex couples, and allowing staffers to use FMLA leave to care for family members who are active service members or veterans in some circumstances.