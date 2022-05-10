House clears the way for staffers to unionize

Organizers say they’re looking ahead after a Tuesday vote in the House that grants nearly 9,100 House staffers the ability to form unions if they choose.

The resolution was adopted when House members voted 217-202 to adopt a rule for floor consideration of four unrelated bills, including a high-profile aid package for Ukraine.

Introduced by Michigan Democrat Rep. Andy Levin in February, the resolution finishes a process started in 1995, essentially removing exceptions to labor laws for House staffers.

“Members of Congress have had 26 years that this has been on the table to approve this, and they hadn’t until they were put under pressure,” said one of the organizers, who spoke to CQ Roll Call on Tuesday before the vote. “I think this is a moment of victory for workers and collective action for workers on the Hill.”

Organizers of the budding Congressional Workers Union have remained anonymous, fearing retribution and lacking the protections given to private sector employees seeking to unionize.