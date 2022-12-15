Lawmakers aim to deep-six Pentagon ‘wish lists’

Lawmakers in both chambers plan to file legislation Thursday that would delete statutory requirements for Defense Department leaders to give Congress so-called unfunded priorities lists.

The bills would not be acted on this year but are instead viewed by supporters as a message to the Pentagon and Congress ahead of the fiscal 2024 budget cycle.

The annual UPL documents, commonly known as wish lists, detail spending on defense programs that the president did not seek. They have become, for all practical purposes, addendums to the annual budget request.

Bills to kill the legal mandates for the practice have some bipartisan support in both chambers, but they will be resisted by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who consider the lists essential to garnering support for higher defense spending.

To supporters of the lists, they inform lawmakers about priorities that should be funded if Congress can find the funds. To critics, the lists effectively expand each year’s defense budget request in an unacceptable way that nondefense programs do not.