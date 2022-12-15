Camp Lejeune amendment backers relent on NDAA vote

Senators defused a fight over Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune water contamination-related lawsuits that threatened to stall final action Thursday on the annual defense policy bill.

A last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to amend the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act with a measure capping attorneys’ fees in Camp Lejeune-related lawsuits had earlier thrown a wrench into efforts to quickly pass the sweeping defense policy bill. But Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, the amendment's lead sponsor, agreed to back off his demand for a vote after securing an hour on the floor to speak before withdrawing his amendment.

The amendment Sullivan offered would have limited legal fees to 2 percent for Lejeune cases filed in federal court after Aug. 10 and at 10 percent in cases filed before that date.

The House passed the final version of the NDAA on Dec. 8. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., filled the amendment tree and filed cloture on the bill on Wednesday, but some senators continue to press for votes on their amendments, including West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III's permitting legislation.

More than 14,000 claims have already been filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, where Camp Lejeune is located. The cases have poured in since the PACT Act was signed into law on Aug. 8, clearing the way for damage claims to be filed by those exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune from the mid-1950s through the mid-1980s.