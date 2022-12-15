Peters eyes progress on unfinished cyber bills in next Congress

The flurry of cybersecurity legislation enacted by the current Congress left one unfinished piece of business that Sen. Gary Peters says will be first in line in the next Congress: updating the federal government’s cybersecurity efforts.

“The one area we were not able to finish was FISMA, and that is a top priority for me,” Peters, D-Mich., the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in an interview Wednesday. “In the first markup [in the next session] I plan to put FISMA on that markup.”

FISMA stands for Federal Information Security Modernization Act, which assigns responsibilities to federal agencies, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in safeguarding government computer networks. The law was last updated in 2014.

“The world is radically different,” Peters said. Federal agencies have tried to keep up with threats, but they still fall short in communicating with each other when one of them is attacked, he said.

“If your systems are getting attacked, you’ve got to believe the other ones [at other agencies] are being attacked too,” Peters said. “How you share information quickly and efficiently is critically important. So there’s still work to do. That’s why FISMA for me is a top priority.”