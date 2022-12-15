Post-pandemic, CDC faces ‘uphill battle’ for backing in new Congress

Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's flaws have never been more public or politicized, and the agency’s director wants to seize this moment to overhaul the agency, making it more nimble and responsive to public health emergencies.

But there's one major problem — she needs Congress' help. And she is losing key allies.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky argues that in order to make her agency more effective, it needs expanded authorities and capabilities. But congressional Republicans say they want more oversight.

Walensky said she's amenable to such oversight and will testify whenever called. But she also wants to prove to lawmakers the importance of long-term public health funding.

This is the agency's moment to "rebrand," Walensky told CQ Roll Call in an interview last week.