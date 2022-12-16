What to read (and gift): Capitol Hill insiders share their favorite books of 2022

It’s the time of year again, when you have belatedly realized that Christmas is nearly a week away and you still haven’t gotten something for that special someone in your life and/or elected official you are trying to lobby.

You thought about going very traditional with some gold, frankincense and myrrh, but these are adults you’re shopping for, not an infant born in a manger! Or maybe coal for a nice stocking stuffer … unless someone’s watching their carbon footprint. What are you going to do?!

Never fear, dear gift-giver, Heard on the Hill is here with our annual holiday book-giving guide.

We asked lots of well-read people with impressive-sounding job titles in and around Capitol Hill for the best new(-ish) books they read this year, and a baker’s dozen replied.

The rest — mostly senators and representatives — must have been too busy trying to stuff legislation through an overpacked meat grinder before the year’s end to share their stocking stuffing ideas.