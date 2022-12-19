Energy and Commerce agenda: More support for fossil fuels

When the 118th Congress dawns, count on the Energy and Commerce Committee to strike a posture friendly to fossil fuels, back policies to support pipelines and revisit the topic of energy permitting.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the incoming committee chairwoman, said securing the country’s electric grids, making critical infrastructure resilient to cyberattacks and accelerating the permitting process will be priorities. “I think there’s an opportunity to do some permitting reform,” Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., a committee member, said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Democrats are girding to defend two of the Biden administration’s legislative achievements, the infrastructure law and the new health, tax and climate law. “We passed the most ambitious Democratic agenda in many years, and the next two years we’ve got to defend it,” Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., said. “Here, it’s going to be chaos.”

Steps to lower emissions are likely to be back-burnered at the committee come January as House Republicans on one of their chamber’s most powerful panels use their newfound majority status to scrutinize the programs and policies of the Biden administration.

Lawmakers from both parties said Energy and Commerce could reach compromises on privacy issues, telehealth, rural broadband and drug abuse. But on topics that concern the environment or energy production, there will likely be little overlap.