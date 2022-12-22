Criminal, ethics probes sought over background of Rep.-elect George Santos

Calls are mounting for both ethics and criminal investigations of Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, though not from House Republican leadership.

Santos, who won an open New York seat in November, said in a tweet Thursday that he planned to address questions after Christmas about his biography and financial dealings first raised in a New York Times report earlier this week.

“I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more,” he said.

The tweet was posted shortly after NY1 reported that the office of Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, was reviewing the allegations against Santos.

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Wednesday that Santos, whose full name appears to be George Anthony Devolder Santos, needed to answer questions being raised by constituents.