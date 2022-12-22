Deal reached on amendments, omnibus motors towards passage

The Senate is set to vote on final passage of the sprawling $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus on Thursday after senators resolved a dispute over Trump-era border restrictions during the public health emergency.

Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday morning that a time agreement had been reached. Following votes on 15 omnibus amendments and a disaster aid measure proposed by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the Senate will vote on final passage later today.

“It’s taken a while, but it is worth it,” Schumer said. He cautioned senators to remain in their seats so they can wrap up swiftly and get the measure (HR 2617) over to the House, which could clear it as soon as Thursday.

The last holdup was over pandemic-era asylum restrictions that the Biden administration is aiming to lift. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced an amendment to bar the administration from ending the Title 42 policy and wanted a simple majority threshold for adoption of the amendment, while Democrats wanted to raise the bar to 60 votes.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., proposed an amendment that, in addition to blocking funds for ending Title 42, would appropriate $8.7 billion for border security and migrant care. While Lee’s amendment was a simple majority threshold, the Sinema-Tester amendment required 60 votes.