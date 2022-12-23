‘Are we having fun yet?!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Loading the player...
By Chris HalePosted December 23, 2022 at 5:34pm
Many departing members gave farewells to their respective chambers this week while frenzied lawmakers also passed the big omnibus spending package before the holiday break (and a looming winter storm). The last Congressional Hits and Misses of 2022 sees excessive yelling on the House floor, an assurance to incoming Democratic leadership from outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Nickelback-themed goodbye from Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis.