GOP omnibus opponents bring home billions of earmarked dollars

Corrected 7:52 p.m. | Lawmakers who voted against the massive omnibus spending package that’s headed for President Joe Biden’s desk secured $3 billion worth of earmarks in the 4,126-page behemoth, a CQ Roll Call tally found, or about one-fifth of all the measure’s home-state projects.

Almost all of that haul goes to Republicans, although New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the only Democrat in either chamber to vote "no" — accounts for just under $20 million. Another House Democrat, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, voted "present"; she procured nearly $16 million.

Most of the earmarked funds secured by opponents of the bill, about $2.8 billion worth, were sponsored or co-sponsored by 110 House Republicans. Only nine House Republicans supported the measure, and one was absent for the vote: West Virginia Rep. David B. McKinley, who lost his primary to fellow GOP Rep. Alex X. Mooney. All 10 of those Republicans got earmarks in the package.

The two House Republicans with by far the largest hauls in the chamber, ranking in the top 10 for the entire Congress, voted against the bill. That’s Randy Weber of Texas, with $287.5 million, and Michael Waltz of Florida, with $169.4 million.

Waltz was among the 16 House Republicans from Florida, which stands to receive emergency disaster aid for hurricane recovery, who voted against the bill. Of those, 11 sponsored earmarks worth a combined $404 million.