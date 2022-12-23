House clears omnibus package as end nears for 117th Congress

​The House cleared a catchall omnibus bill Friday containing $1.7 trillion in fiscal 2023 annual and emergency spending and a bevy of unrelated legislation lawmakers wanted to pass before the end of the current Congress.

The 225-201 vote was mostly along party lines as House GOP leaders urged their members to vote against the huge package over what they called a "broken process" and higher spending levels than they would have negotiated.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the spending debate should have been punted for at least 11 days, when House Republicans are set to take the majority.

"This current debate isn't just about bad policy. It's a slap in the face to every American that voted," he said.

For a little extra insurance against a brief partial government shutdown, the House also cleared another one-week continuing resolution to extend the current stopgap measure — which expires at midnight Friday — through Dec. 30. That will provide plenty of time for the 4,126-page omnibus to be enrolled and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.