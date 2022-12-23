Most members phone it in as House clears spending package

Whether it was because of holiday plans, a “bomb cyclone” or the fact that some of them won't be doing this job in a few weeks, the House was definitely not packed for the final votes of the year as the chamber passed the fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill.

On Thursday, 166 members voted by proxy, taking advantage of the pandemic-era policy that Republicans have vowed to end in the next Congress, when they will be in the majority. That number grew to more than half the chamber’s current 431 members Friday as the House approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on the day before Christmas Eve and as a massive winter storm bore down on much of the country.

“The members have planes to catch, gifts to wrap, toys to assemble, carols to sing, religious services to attend to,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during what would likely be her last speech from the floor as speaker on Friday.

Pelosi’s was a more forgiving take on the scant attendance in the House chamber. Republicans were scornful of their Democratic colleagues who, they said, were abusing the policy.

“The American people deserve us to be here over Christmas actually fighting for them, instead of trying to catch planes while half this body are going to vote by proxy,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said before the House voted on laying the groundwork for debate of the spending package. “Half this body's not even going to be here and they're lying. They're lying on forms saying that they're voting by proxy for COVID.”