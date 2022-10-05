A line of idling cars quietly rumbled near the House steps last Friday, ready to whisk lawmakers back to the campaign trail and away from Washington until after the midterm elections.

And some of them left sooner than others, even as the chamber worked to finish some key business, like avoiding a government shutdown and compensating families of 9/11 victims. Nearly 75 members cast their final vote of the day by proxy.

It’s part of a pattern on days when members are scheduled to fly in or out of town.

On so-called fly-out days, an average of 62 House members vote by proxy, while an average of 57 members vote by proxy on fly-in days, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of data collected by the Brookings Institution, looking at every vote so far in the 117th Congress.

On the rare days when members are called back from their districts for a one-day voting session, like when the Democrats’ passed a reconciliation bill during the August recess, the number spikes even higher, with an average of 141 members voting by proxy.