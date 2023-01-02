McCarthy releases House rules package, still short speaker votes

A proposed House rules package Republicans released late Sunday includes a few olive branches from Kevin McCarthy to Freedom Caucus members who have yet to commit to supporting him for speaker.

The gestures from McCarthy include proposals to reduce to five the number of Republicans it would take to force a vote on ousting the speaker, create a select Judiciary subcommittee to centralize investigations into the executive branch, limit bills to a single subject and make it harder to waive the germaneness rule for amendments.

But those proposals did not appear to be enough to win over many members who have opposed making him speaker.

A Jan. 1 letter from House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., and eight other Republicans affiliated with the hardline conservative group called those rules changes “progress” and “helpful.” But they said a written response McCarthy provided Friday to demands they laid out in a Dec. 8 letter is “missing specific commitments with respect to virtually every component of our entreaties” and did not address their request that leadership and their affiliated political action committees stop getting involved in Republican primaries.