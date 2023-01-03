Senate convenes with pomp and circumstance, and no drama

The history-making chaos in the House drew most of the attention Tuesday, but longtime senators were making history of their own.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., was elected as the first woman to serve in the constitutional office of president pro tempore, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell eclipsed Montana Democratic Sen. Mike Mansfield's record for length of service as a party floor leader.

The Senate broke out into applause after unanimous adoption of the resolution electing Murray to the role, and she was escorted to take the oath of office by her predecessor in both that role and the chairmanship of the Appropriations Committee, the newly retired Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont.

“I hope that when young women now see me in this position, they see they can accomplish anything they set their mind to. I hope they see that they not only belong in Congress — but that their voices are needed here in Congress," Murray said in a video. “We need their perspectives and their insight — and we need a Congress that looks like America."

Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office to Murray and the newly elected and reelected senators, later moving to the Old Senate Chamber for reenactments and photographs.