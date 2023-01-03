Opponents deny McCarthy speaker’s gavel on first vote

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fell 15 votes short of securing the speaker’s gavel Tuesday in the first of what could be several ballots to determine who will lead the chamber for the next two years.

A second ballot is about to get underway.

Members of the 118th Congress have yet to be officially sworn into office — that occurs after a speaker is elected — but have already made history. This is the first time in a century that a speaker election has not concluded in a single ballot and only the 15th time out of 127 speaker elections held since 1789.

The last time multiple ballots occurred in a speaker election was in 1923, when it took nine ballots to elect Massachusetts Republican Frederick Huntington Gillett to his third and final term as speaker. The other 13 multiple-ballot elections occurred before the Civil War, “when party divisions were more nebulous,” according to the House historian.

It’s unclear at this stage how many ballots it will take to elect a speaker and whether McCarthy can find a way to sway enough of his opponents to be the ultimate victor. But if he does, he’ll still have to govern with a slim 222-seat majority where his detractors can make passing legislation difficult.