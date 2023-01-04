Day Two of speaker drama begins with no end in sight

The second day of the 118th Congress began with no signs that California Republican Kevin McCarthy has moved any of the Republicans opposing his speaker bid.

After 19 Republicans opposed McCarthy on the first two ballots yesterday, with one McCarthy supporter joining them on the third, the House is set to reconvene at noon and likely try again to elect a speaker.

As McCarthy headed into the speaker’s office — which he’s already moved into — on Wednesday morning he told reporters he was operating on the “same game plan as yesterday.”

That game plan initially was to keep voting in an effort to wear his opponents down, but McCarthy agreed to adjourn the House after just three ballots Tuesday.

“I didn't think we were going to get any more productive by continuing on the day,” he told reporters later that night, explaining that he decided the “best way” forward was for Republicans to just to get in a room and talk.