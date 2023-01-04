House resumes speaker votes with new alternative, similar result

The opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s speaker bid did not shift on the fourth and fifth ballots and second day of voting Wednesday, as critics nominated a new candidate for speaker: Florida Republican Byron Donalds.

But one member-elect, Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz, switched her vote from McCarthy to “present.”

Since only votes for a specific name count toward determining a majority and there is already one vacancy from the death of Virginia Democrat A. Donald McEachin, that lowered the majority threshold McCarthy needed to obtain on the fourth and fifth ballots to 217.

But he still fell 16 votes short on both ballots, with 201 in total, according to a preliminary tally of the fifth ballot before the clerk's official announcement.

McCarthy had told reporters Tuesday night that he could win with anywhere between 213 votes — one above the number of Democrats voting for New York’s Hakeem Jeffries — and 222 votes, the size of his conference.