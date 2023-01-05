McCarthy, holdouts discussing possible deal for speaker’s gavel

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy provided a written offer Thursday to his GOP opponents on rules changes and other demands they’ve sought in exchange for supporting him for speaker.

The new concessions from the California Republican — as described by multiple Republicans involved in the negotiations — include promises for floor votes on a balanced budget, congressional term limits and appropriations amendments that would cut spending.

McCarthy also agreed to return the threshold for forcing a floor vote on ousting the speaker to one member.

Republicans aligned with McCarthy say they hope the offer is enough to at least lower the number of party members voting against him from the current 20 that have voted for alternative candidates through 11 ballots over three days.

“This is a matter of the proper assurances to deliver a conservative agenda,” North Carolina Republican Patrick T. McHenry said. “My hope is that we show progress tonight.”