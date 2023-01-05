Biden to announce policies to rein in border crossings
Biden plans to travel to El Paso on Sunday, the first trip to the border region of his presidency, senior officials said
President Joe Biden will announce plans Thursday to ramp up fast-tracked deportations and expand pathways for some migrants to enter the country legally, part of the administration’s efforts to rein in record-high border crossings.
Senior administration officials, who briefed reporters ahead of the president’s remarks on the condition of anonymity, said Mexico had agreed to accept 30,000 migrants each month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who crossed the southwest border without legal authorization. Mexico has already agreed to accept some migrants from Central America.
The officials also said the administration will expand its expedited removal process for those who cannot be quickly returned to Mexico. This process allows migrants who recently crossed the border to be rapidly deported without a full immigration court hearing.
In turn, the administration will create a new program that would allow that same number of migrants from those four nations each month to apply to come to the U.S. legally under a temporary immigration status known as parole. That initiative expands upon the administration’s existing program to allow a subset of Venezuelans to enter the U.S.
To qualify for the parole program, which would allow the migrants to live and work in the country for two years, they must have a U.S. sponsor and clear a security screening. Migrants who crossed illegally into Panama and Mexico, as well as those who attempt to cross illegally into the U.S., will be disqualified, according to the officials.
The administration will also attempt to take in more refugees from the Western Hemisphere, as part of the migration agreement reached during last summer’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the officials said.
“The message is clear: those who are interested in migrating to the United States should stay where they are and apply for this rapid new process,” a senior administration official said.
The initiative marks the Biden administration’s latest attempt to reduce the number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, which has increased in recent years amid political and economic instability in South and Central America.
Border agents logged more than 2.3 million encounters with migrants in fiscal 2022, and the number has continued to grow in the first few months of this fiscal year, which began in October, according to data published by Customs and Border Protection.
According to a senior administration official, daily migrant encounters have fluctuated between 7,000 and 9,000 each day.
Biden plans to travel to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to meet with border agents, local officials and other stakeholders, in the first trip to the border region of his presidency, according to a senior administration official on the call.
The administration is also preparing for an eventual end to the so-called Title 42 policy, which since March 2020 has allowed border agents to rapidly turn away migrants who cross the border without considering their asylum claims.
The Supreme Court has halted a lower court ruling that would have led to the termination of the border expulsion directive, leaving the policy in place while the high court considers the case.
In anticipation of that lower court ruling later taking effect, the senior administration officials said the administration is surging resources to the southwest border, including by hiring more border agents as provided for in the fiscal 2023 government spending package.
Meanwhile, in Congress
The high border numbers have strained resources at the border, and in turn created a political headache for the administration, which has faced criticism from Republicans and even some border Democrats over its handling of the issue.
Biden’s remarks also come as a division among House Republicans means that a speaker has not yet been elected, with some holdouts citing border security as a top concern for the party.
California Republican Kevin McCarthy has been unable to secure the needed votes from his own party across multiple attempts in the face of opposition from members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus.
McCarthy has pushed for a hard-line approach to border security, including a pledge to pursue impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and to not bring to the floor any immigration measures legalizing undocumented immigrants.
Colorado Republican Ken Buck, who supports McCarthy, said Wednesday he would support any speaker candidate who “has the same priorities that Kevin has expressed,” which he said includes “work on the border.”
But Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, who has held firm in her opposition to McCarthy, has signaled she isn’t sure McCarthy’s approach is severe enough.
Boebert tweeted on Wednesday that she “was elected to secure the border, get spending under control, and fix our energy crisis.” Her opposition to McCarthy “is about making sure we have a leader that will aggressively push that agenda forward,” she wrote.
Texas Republican Chip Roy, another one of McCarthy’s opponents, unveiled a sweeping proposal last month with other members of the Texas delegation to tighten security at the U.S.-Mexico border.
That framework includes provisions to revive various Trump-era immigration programs, such as by completing border wall construction and forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their immigration cases continue.