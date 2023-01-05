Biden to announce policies to rein in border crossings

President Joe Biden will announce plans Thursday to ramp up fast-tracked deportations and expand pathways for some migrants to enter the country legally, part of the administration’s efforts to rein in record-high border crossings.

Senior administration officials, who briefed reporters ahead of the president’s remarks on the condition of anonymity, said Mexico had agreed to accept 30,000 migrants each month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who crossed the southwest border without legal authorization. Mexico has already agreed to accept some migrants from Central America.

The officials also said the administration will expand its expedited removal process for those who cannot be quickly returned to Mexico. This process allows migrants who recently crossed the border to be rapidly deported without a full immigration court hearing.

In turn, the administration will create a new program that would allow that same number of migrants from those four nations each month to apply to come to the U.S. legally under a temporary immigration status known as parole. That initiative expands upon the administration’s existing program to allow a subset of Venezuelans to enter the U.S.

To qualify for the parole program, which would allow the migrants to live and work in the country for two years, they must have a U.S. sponsor and clear a security screening. Migrants who crossed illegally into Panama and Mexico, as well as those who attempt to cross illegally into the U.S., will be disqualified, according to the officials.