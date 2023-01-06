Day Four: McCarthy opposition softens, but not enough for victory
Agreement on rules, votes on key issues secure more support for speaker bid
Kevin McCarthy appeared to be moving toward a deal with the holdouts blocking his would-be speakership, even as a small band of conservative critics continued to oppose the California Republican and his candidacy was formally rejected Friday for the 12th time in four days.
Still, McCarthy fell only three votes short of the threshold needed given lawmaker absences; a huge turnaround from prior days when 20 Republicans opposed him. Even as the votes were being tallied, McCarthy allies fanned out across the floor to try to win some additional converts.
The emerging agreement between the would-be speaker and a band of holdouts would, among other things, lock the chamber into voting on an austere budget blueprint. That includes cutting the upcoming appropriations bills back to levels set two years ago, before the recently enacted $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus spending package.
Sources familiar with the talks described the potential deal, which McCarthy and some top lieutenants cut with Texas Republican Chip Roy and others, on condition of anonymity.
Roy made clear nothing was final yet on a call with other GOP conference members on Friday morning, though he ultimately switched his vote to support McCarthy. Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry, the Freedom Caucus chairman, voted for McCarthy as well, citing “good faith” negotiations.
Roy and Perry were among the 13 Republicans McCarthy won over on the 12th vote; all received standing ovations.
Others include: Dan Bishop of North Carolina; Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma; Michael Cloud of Texas; Andrew Clyde of Georgia; Byron Donalds of Florida, whom others had put forward as speaker earlier this week; Paul Gosar of Arizona; Anna Paulina Luna of Florida; Mary Miller of Illinois; Ralph Norman of South Carolina; Andy Ogles of Tennessee; and Keith Self of Texas.
“We are making progress. McCarthy,” Self said on the floor as he declared his support.
Indiana’s Victoria Spartz, who had voted “present” earlier this week as she waited for signs McCarthy was picking up support, also backed him.
The current arrangement, if it holds, would largely impose the budget blueprint that former President Donald Trump’s budget director, Russ Vought, drafted and shopped to conservative lawmakers last year that would cut $10 trillion in projected spending over the next decade.
That includes tight caps on appropriations, cutting about $4 trillion from discretionary programs, mostly from nondefense programs though defense wouldn't be spared, either. If spending bills for the next fiscal year were capped at fiscal 2022 levels as proposed, it would slice over $130 billion, or 8 percent, from levels in the recently enacted omnibus.
Appropriators weren’t consulted on the tentative arrangement, according to sources familiar with the talks. Steve Womack, R-Ark., a McCarthy backer and the top Republican on the Financial Services Appropriations Subcommittee, said he was concerned about that even as he predicted the negotiations would pick up as many as 13 holdouts.
Robert B. Aderholt, R-Ala., another top GOP appropriator, confirmed the discussions were focused on cutting spending back to fiscal 2022 levels.
"Certainly I think for those of us who believe in a strong defense, I think there's some concerns there. But there's still a lot of details that I think are being worked out," Aderholt said.
Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., who’s been negotiating on behalf of McCarthy, said he didn’t believe lawmakers would ultimately be forced to comply with the austerity proposed by the conservative holdouts. “We still have our voting cards,” he said. “So, the will of the House will ultimately rule the day.”
Typically, spending limits written into the budget — whether by formal budget resolution or more informal procedures — create enforceable points of order on the floor. The Rules Committee regularly waives such points of order, but under a GOP House that may not be the case.
If a point of order is raised on the House floor on legislation that isn’t protected by the rule, it would require a simple majority to waive, which conceivably could see Democrats team up with enough moderate Republicans, appropriators and defense hawks. But it’s also possible the new rules package could raise the waiver bar to a higher threshold, such as two-thirds, as in the Senate.
Vought’s plan called for $10 trillion in spending cuts over a decade coupled with $3.3 trillion in net tax cuts, including making the 2017 GOP tax law permanent and repealing clean energy tax credits. The revenue loss would be canceled out and then some by resulting economic growth, according to Vought’s forecast, an assumption that many budget purists find questionable. But the document shows, at least on paper, a path to eliminating deficits within a decade.
Budget blueprints are nonbinding, and some of Vought’s proposed cuts would be difficult to carry out, even with House GOP votes. For instance, his plan calls for cutting $4 trillion from projected health care spending over a decade, including repeal of President Barack Obama’s health care law that Republicans were unable to achieve even when they had control of all three branches of government.
Social Security wouldn’t be cut specifically in Vought’s proposal. But Norman, one of the chief holdouts negotiating with McCarthy’s team, said “everything” is on the table.
The most effective way to implement any cuts envisioned by the budget blueprint — other than Social Security, which is exempt — is usually through the reconciliation process, which creates filibuster-proof measures that can avoid the Senate’s 60-vote hurdle. But that’s unlikely to occur with a Democratic Senate and White House.
Other conservative demands would apparently be met under the emerging framework.
“What we’ve asked [for] is: Make sure our appropriations are in time, not sprung on us at Christmas time; to make sure an omnibus that spent 1.7 trillion never comes up again; to let us vote on term limits; to produce a budget that actually balances by cuts — the only way you’re going to get a balanced budget to make cuts,” Norman said. “Everybody is a fiscal conservative until it cuts a particular program that they like.”
But passing spending bills individually and on time requires agreement with the Senate as well, so ultimately it’s not clear how much of the budget-cutting proposals can actually be enforced. And the question of how to handle earmarks — which the GOP conference last month overwhelmingly voted to keep— still hasn’t been finalized.
“You can't have unlimited earmarks and have a balanced budget,” Norman said.
Given all the outstanding questions about implementing the strict spending controls, Norman said he’s looking for more details about how McCarthy plans to enforce any agreement.
“Just tell us what you’re gonna do with it. There’s nothing I would change within it,” Norman said. “Now, how you find it, how you produce, how you make it happen — we want a workhorse, not a show horse."
Ellyn Ferguson, Caitlin Reilly, David Lerman and Jim Saksa contributed to this report.