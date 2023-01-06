Day Four: McCarthy opposition softens, but not enough for victory

Kevin McCarthy appeared to be moving toward a deal with the holdouts blocking his would-be speakership, even as a small band of conservative critics continued to oppose the California Republican and his candidacy was formally rejected Friday for the 12th time in four days.

Still, McCarthy fell only three votes short of the threshold needed given lawmaker absences; a huge turnaround from prior days when 20 Republicans opposed him. Even as the votes were being tallied, McCarthy allies fanned out across the floor to try to win some additional converts.

The emerging agreement between the would-be speaker and a band of holdouts would, among other things, lock the chamber into voting on an austere budget blueprint. That includes cutting the upcoming appropriations bills back to levels set two years ago, before the recently enacted $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus spending package.

Sources familiar with the talks described the potential deal, which McCarthy and some top lieutenants cut with Texas Republican Chip Roy and others, on condition of anonymity.

Roy made clear nothing was final yet on a call with other GOP conference members on Friday morning, though he ultimately switched his vote to support McCarthy. Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry, the Freedom Caucus chairman, voted for McCarthy as well, citing “good faith” negotiations.