Expecting win, McCarthy comes up short again in late-night vote

Kevin McCarthy, after predicting he would have the votes to become speaker on the 14th ballot, fell one vote short on the first vote after the House reconvened Friday night.

The last holdout who hadn’t voted was Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, who McCarthy ally North Carolina Republican Patrick Henry spent most of the vote working.

In the end Gaetz voted “present,” which was a conciliatory gesture from someone who pledged never to vote for the California Republican — but not enough to help McCarthy secure the gavel.

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, who had said she would never support McCarthy, also voted “present.” She had expressed some support for the commitments he made to fellow holdouts.

After Gaetz voted, McCarthy walked over to where he was sitting to plead with him to change his vote. Gaetz appeared to deny him, and McCarthy walked back down the aisle, a disappointed frown written all over his face.