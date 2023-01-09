For new GOP House majority, a focus on abortion messaging

The House GOP majority plans to vote this week on three measures aimed at emphasizing their opposition to abortion, including a rules package that will fast-track consideration of legislation permanently banning federal funding of abortion.

It's also scheduled to vote later this week on a bill addressing GOP concerns about infants who survive an attempted abortion and a measure condemning attacks on anti-abortion groups and facilities.

The trio of measures come after House Democrats last year voted on a frenzy of abortion rights bills in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned the federal right to an abortion.

Taken together, the GOP measures will likely further cement that abortion policy changes for either side will have to come from the state level or the Biden administration.

The House votes come as state legislatures also begin returning this month. Last week, the Illinois General Assembly fast-tracked passage of a bill to expand access to abortion and contraception, while Minnesota lawmakers advanced legislation codifying reproductive rights.