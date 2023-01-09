Now in the spotlight, FERC has an acting leader and a vacancy

Decisions on electric transmission, grid stability, extreme weather, climate impacts and leadership await the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the independent national agency that regulates the power grid, as it enters the new year with an interim chairman at the helm and down a member.

“FERC’s significance is perhaps greater than it ever has been,” Todd Snitchler, CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association, an industry trade group, said in an interview. “I don’t think it’s a little-known agency anymore.”

As climate effects grow more prominent, utilities push toward zero-emission electricity and questions remain about how to connect new sources to the grid, the agency known for acronym-heavy jargon is more firmly in the public eye, grid experts said.

The five-member commission will be without Richard Glick, the former chairman and a Democrat whose term ended Dec. 31, after Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, declined to hold a renomination hearing, saying he was “not comfortable” doing so.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday named Willie Phillips, a Democrat who has served as a FERC commissioner since December 2021, acting chairman.