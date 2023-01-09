Peters will run Senate Democrats’ campaign arm again

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters will chair the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for a second cycle, as Democrats face a more difficult election map in 2024.

Peters led the campaign arm for the last two years, and Democrats increased their majority to 51 seats with Sen. John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota and Alex Padilla of California will serve as vice chairs, Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a statement.

“Senate Democrats won big in 2022 by working hard and taking nothing for granted — and that’s the same approach I will bring to our campaigns in 2024,” Peters said in a statement. “Alongside Tina and Alex, I look forward to protecting and strengthening our Democratic majority, so that we can continue standing up for hard working Americans in the Senate and fighting back against Republicans’ chaotic, dangerous agenda.”

Peters had previously said he would not lead the committee for a second cycle, and the role was not filled last year when Schumer announced his leadership team. Peters earned praise from his colleagues for leading the DSCC in a cycle in which no Democratic incumbent lost reelection.

“Gary is a battle tested, proven winner whose hard work led Senate Democrats to defy the political odds and to one of our best midterm results in recent history,” Schumer said in a statement.