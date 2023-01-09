Rep. Arrington gets Steering Committee nod for House Budget gavel

​

Texas GOP Rep. Jodey C. Arrington is poised to become the next House Budget chair, after the Republican Steering Committee recommended him for the post Monday.

The full Republican Conference still has to ratify the steering panel’s recommendation, which could come as soon as Tuesday, but that’s typically just a formality.

Arrington edged out GOP Reps. Lloyd K. Smucker of Pennsylvania and Earl L. “Buddy” Carter of Georgia for the Budget role, which was open after the previous top Republican on the panel, Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, won the steering panel’s recommendation to become the next Ways and Means chair.

Policy priorities

Arrington, 50, has stressed the need to combine incentives to encourage economic growth with slowing spending, especially in mandatory programs such as Social Security and Medicare where most of the spending growth is occurring.

His emphasis on restructuring entitlement programs to prevent cuts to those programs when their trust funds are exhausted is not shared by all House Republicans. Some in the GOP are opposed to making any cuts to Social Security or Medicare benefits.