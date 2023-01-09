Rep. Jason Smith wins three-way contest for Ways and Means gavel

​Rep. Jason Smith, a self-proclaimed “firebrand” preaching a populist image of the GOP, won the nomination to be chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.

The 42-year-old Republican representing a rural Missouri district is set up to gain a powerful gavel overseeing measures that impact federal revenue and spending, from the tax code and trade policy to Medicare and Social Security.

Once the House Republican Conference formally ratifies the steering panel selection, Smith will become the youngest-ever chairman of Ways and Means. He'll break the previous record set by former Rep. Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., who was just shy of 45 when he became chairman in 2015 before ending that year as speaker.

Smith said Monday that his pitch to Republicans was the record of his work as Budget’s top GOP member and that “providing for working-class Americans is my focus.”

Smith got the nod in a secret-ballot vote Monday of the Republican Steering Committee that nominates committee chairs. He pulled it off after being the last candidate to jump into the race and even as he jumps the line in seniority over competitors, Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida and Adrian Smith of Nebraska.