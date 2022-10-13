‘Firebrand’ Missourian shakes up Ways and Means race

This is the second in a series of profiles on the three Republicans running for their party’s top position on the House Ways and Means Committee. Part one is here.

Rep. Jason Smith invokes a populist image for the GOP as the party of the working class, vowing to ingrain that commitment in how he handles tax, trade and health care policy if he wins the top Republican spot on the House Ways and Means Committee.

To Smith, that would mean pursuing policies like a tax code that incentivizes domestic energy production, cutting the trade deficit with China and other countries, aggressive oversight of the IRS and reconsidering tax breaks for “woke corporations.”

Smith, a fifth-term lawmaker from rural Missouri, is looking to jump from his party’s top spot on the Budget panel to the powerful Ways and Means seat, bringing what the 42-year-old described as a “very expressive” style that’s included sharp criticism levied across the aisle.

“I’m a working-class, you know, hillbilly from southeast Missouri,” Smith said during an interview in his Capitol Hill office. “My heart and soul will be poured into leading this conference. And it’s not just for this conference, but it’s for America because this committee can have such a huge impact on all Americans.”