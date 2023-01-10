‘Addicted’ to infrastructure, DeFazio returns to Oregon for good

Peter DeFazio says he is leaving Congress with a self-diagnosed addiction to transportation policy.

Having decided not to seek reelection in 2022, he just completed his 36 years in Congress with a bang — as chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at a remarkably productive period for addressing the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Throughout his decades on the Hill, passing, certifying and funding transportation projects has always been messy. Still, he can’t get enough.

He recalls that as he took leadership in the committee, a colleague warned him that “the Chair of T&I never sleeps.” He laughed it off, but found the warning to be true.

One of his earliest efforts in Congress was to secure funding for a bridge in Eugene, Ore. He says he corralled federal, state and local officials and made them “sit in my conference room” and told them “you’re not going to leave until we agree on a design.”