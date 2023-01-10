Congress tightens screws on Chinese tech purchases, collaboration

Lawmakers added new restrictions and limitations late last year on Chinese entities trying to buy U.S. high-tech companies as well as a ban on collaboration between American and Chinese government agencies in several technology sectors.

The provisions included in the fiscal 2023 spending legislation enacted at the end of December are the latest move by Congress to deny Beijing access to U.S. technologies and research and thwart China’s stated goal of overtaking the U.S. as the global technology leader.

Under the new law, U.S. companies being acquired by or merging with foreign entities must notify the Federal Trade Commission of any subsidies the foreign company may have received from governments, including China’s, that pose a strategic and economic threat to the U.S.

The FTC, after consulting with the Justice and Commerce departments, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, would then have the authority to stop transactions considered to violate U.S. antitrust laws.

The law also prohibits visits by Chinese officials to NASA facilities and Pentagon funding for EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. nonprofit group that has worked with Chinese labs to counter biological weapons of mass destruction. The statute would rein in those activities, but it leaves room for waivers. It also blocks licenses to export satellites and components to China.