House GOP sets up panel to probe government ‘weaponization’

House Republicans on Tuesday established a select subcommittee to investigate the “weaponization” of the federal government. It will have the power to investigate executive branch agencies and their ties to private sector entities and have oversight of ongoing criminal probes.

The House voted 221-211, along party lines, to approve the resolution to create the subcommittee, one of the first actions of an aggressive Republican approach to oversight since they took control of the chamber.

Republicans likened the panel, which falls under the Judiciary Committee, to prior committees that investigated oversteps by the FBI and intelligence agencies. Democrats called it dangerous and a way for Republicans to interfere with ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump.

During floor debate, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio pointed to a litany of alleged oversteps by the Justice Department in recent years, including investigations of parents who spoke at local school boards and communications with companies like Twitter about taking down posts during the 2020 election.

“We don’t want to go after anyone, we want it to stop, and we want to respect the First Amendment to the Constitution that the greatest country in the world has,” Jordan said.