Porter announces 2024 run for Feinstein seat in Senate

California Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is jumping into the state’s 2024 Senate race, not waiting for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to decide whether to retire.

“The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate the place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged,” Porter said in a video message announcing her candidacy. “California needs a warrior in Washington."

Porter, who won her third term in November by just 4 percentage points, gained national attention during the two years she served during the Trump administration with sharp questions during hearings of the Financial Services Committee, frequently skewering not only administration officials but also banking industry executives.

She then moved to the Oversight and Reform Committee, which is being renamed the Oversight and Accountability panel with the Republican majority in the new Congress.

If Feinstein, who turns 90 later this year, does in fact announce plans to retire, there will a hot contest among Democrats to replace her in a seldom-open, safely Democratic seat. Feinstein is the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate and passed on the opportunity to be the chamber's president pro tempore this year.