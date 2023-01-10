Progressive Caucus starts year with bigger roster, focus on unity

Ideological infighting and internal battles have long been a part of politics. But this year, while some conservative Republicans staged a revolt against the leader of their party until their demands were met, progressive Democrats in the House are pitching unity.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus starts 2023 with a bigger roster, a bolder agenda and a commitment to working with both moderate Democrats and the Biden administration to fend off the GOP majority and promote workers’ rights, immigration and solutions to the climate crisis.

“We’re going to be a hell of an opposition party,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Washington Democrat who leads the caucus. “We know Republicans are going to come with an extreme right-wing agenda.”

But, she added, "We can’t just be an opposition party. We're also going to have to be a proposition party, because our goal here is to make sure we get back into the majority in 2024.”

At 103 members — nearly half of the 212-member Democratic roster — progressives are poised to wield greater influence in a closely divided chamber. Among the caucus’ 16 new members are Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida, the first Generation Z member of Congress; Becca Balint, the first woman elected from Vermont; and Summer Lee, the first Black woman elected from Pennsylvania.