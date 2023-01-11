After backlash, safety commission says gas stove ban unlikely

After industry backlash and bipartisan condemnation, Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said on Wednesday his agency is not looking to ban gas stoves.

In a Jan. 9 interview with Bloomberg, Commissioner Richard Trumka, a Democrat, said the independent agency would consider a ban on gas stoves in order to address indoor air pollution, referring to it as a “hidden hazard.” However, in a statement acknowledging Trumka’s comments had received considerable attention, Hoehn-Saric, also a Democrat, said a ban is not forthcoming.

“Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous, and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards,” Hoehn-Saric said. “But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

This spring, the CPSC is expected to solicit public comment for information on how to make the appliances safer. Gas stoves are estimated to be installed in at least 40 million U.S. residences.

The comments from Trumka, previously a staffer for the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, drew immediate pushback from lawmakers. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., said in a statement that any regulation would be “a recipe for disaster.”