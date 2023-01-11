Guide to House committee chairs for 118th Congress

The House Republican Conference on Tuesday ratified a slate of standing committee chairs for the next two years, after the GOP steering committee recommended the final batch of nominees in several competitive races on Monday.

The remainder were uncontested races where the new chair simply migrated over from being the ranking member in the 117th Congress, and didn't yet face term limits under House Republicans' six-year rule for the top slot on committees.

The new chairs all have fairly safe seats in their home districts, in contrast with the slim edge House Republicans eked out overall in the midterms. In the districts represented by the chairs who were ratified Tuesday, the average margin of victory in 2022 was 44 points, and President Donald Trump's average 2020 margin was 33 points.

Under House rules, several other chairs are named directly by the speaker, rather than by the steering committee. Those panels include Rules, Administration, Ethics and any select or joint committees, including the House Intelligence Committee.

Below is a guide to the chairs of major House committees in the 118th Congress, with the caveat that some haven't yet been finalized.