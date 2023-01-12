Baby boomers loosen their grip on Congress

Move out of the way, TV dinners, and get ready for avocado toast. Baby boomers, or those born from 1946 to 1964, no longer make up the majority of Congress.

While still clinging to the top generational spot, boomers make up only a plurality of the newly convened 118th Congress, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of lawmakers’ birthdays. Around 48.5 percent of the representatives, senators and delegates come from the baby boom generation.

Helping to dislodge the boomers are gains made by Generation X, who account for 35.6 percent of members in the 118th. Millennials have jumped to about 10.2 percent.

But boomers aren’t going away, according to Kevin Munger, a political science professor at Penn State University. They hold outsize power in American politics, and he doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.

“We’ve gone from considerably lower life expectancy to a higher life and health expectancy in a single generation. It does mean that we are currently at a period that’s kind of maximum gerontocracy,” Munger said.