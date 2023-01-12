Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed to Senate

New Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has followed through on appointing his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to the Senate following the resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse.

Pillen made the announcement Thursday morning, noting how seldom senators are appointed.

“Appointments happen only because life happens,” Pillen said. “This is an extraordinary day. It’s only happened five times in the history of our state.”

To keep the seat, Ricketts will have to run in 2024 to serve the remainder of Sasse's term, and then again in 2026 if he wants a full six-year term. Pillen said he did not think that appointing a placeholder senator would be the right move, saying that “Placeholders don’t have any accountability to the people.”

He noted that Ricketts' challenge ahead will represent the first time anyone has had to run for statewide office in two consecutive cycles.