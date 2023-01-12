House GOP holds fire on bill aimed at progressive local prosecutors

A Republican-backed House bill aimed at progressive district attorneys ran into trouble this week amid concerns from conservative lawmakers and sharp criticism from prosecutor groups.

Once labeled as “ready-to-go” legislation by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the tough-on-crime bill was listed for a possible floor vote this week along with other red meat political issues like IRS funding, abortion and the U.S. posture toward China.

The measure would not force progressive district attorneys in the country’s biggest cities to roll back their efforts to change the approach of the local criminal justice system. But it would require their offices to report metrics to the Justice Department, such as the number of cases they declined to prosecute for certain crimes.

The bill highlights the partisan divide over efforts from some prosecutors to implement different policies, which advocates say are necessary because the system is unfair, too punitive and disproportionately punishes people of color.

Republicans made safety concerns related to violent crime a key campaign issue in their midterm pitch to voters. But some Republicans say they have concerns that this bill would infringe on local decisions.