With floor votes, GOP House shifts messaging after Roe changes

The House Wednesday approved two measures prioritized by abortion opponents ahead of a key messaging event, though neither piece of legislation is likely to be taken up by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Both chambers will be in recess next week when thousands of activists are slated to gather in Washington, D.C., for the March for Life, an annual rally and crucial messaging opportunity for those who oppose abortion.

The event has attracted lawmakers, federal officials and even former President Donald Trump — who became the first sitting president to address the march in 2018 and was the first to appear in person at the march in 2020. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Christopher H. Smith, R-N.J., who co-chairs the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, are both slated to speak at the march.

Most federal politicians who participate identify as Republican, especially after Democrat Dan Lipinski, a former Pro-Life Caucus co-chair, lost his primary in 2020, and while Congress routinely holds votes on bills related to abortion, it is increasingly rare for votes to not fall on party lines or to become law.

The absence of both chambers next week limits a messaging opportunity for lawmakers and a networking opportunity for motivated activists seeking federal policy changes.