Debt limit battle set to dominate 2023 fiscal agenda

Lifting the statutory debt ceiling is set to dominate this year's budget agenda. Republicans first need to agree among themselves on what to ask for in exchange.

Any day now, the Treasury Department is expected to announce it is technically running up against its $31.4 trillion borrowing cap — as of Wednesday, it was just $78 billion away — and needs to dip into its tool chest of "extraordinary measures" to stay under the limit.

Estimates vary, but most analysts say Congress has until roughly August to act before Treasury is truly in danger of running out of borrowing room. If lawmakers don't move by then, it could cause creditors around the world to lose faith in Treasury's ability to repay U.S. debt and jeopardize government payments ranging from Social Security checks to military salaries.

So far, House Republicans are leaving themselves substantial wiggle room. A slide GOP leaders showed conference members at a closed-door meeting this week pledges only to resist a debt limit increase absent a "budget agreement or commensurate fiscal reforms."

What that means at this point is open to interpretation. To some of the House Freedom Caucus and other lawmakers who ultimately agreed to back Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., it mainly translates into spending cuts. But there's little agreement on which programs to cut, and other demands have been discussed such as beefed-up border controls and looser restrictions on domestic energy production.