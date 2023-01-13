Yellen warns Treasury could hit debt ceiling as early as June
Agency will need to start deploying ‘extraordinary measures’ to stay under cap on Thursday
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told lawmakers Friday that the department will be forced to deploy “extraordinary measures” next week to keep from exceeding the $31.4 trillion statutory borrowing cap but that those accounting tools may not last beyond early June.
Yellen’s letter is the starting gun of sorts for potential negotiations between House Republicans, the Senate and administration over what, if any, conditions Democrats might accept in return for raising the debt limit.
After winning control of the House, GOP lawmakers have made clear they intend to extract concessions for a debt limit increase that could include spending cuts, a crackdown on illegal immigration or other measures. Both the White House and congressional Democrats have said they won’t negotiate over the debt limit.
Debt subject to limit, which includes borrowing from the public as well as from government trust funds, stood $78 billion below the borrowing cap as of Wednesday. Congress last raised the debt ceiling in December 2021, by $2.5 trillion.
Beginning Thursday, Yellen wrote, Treasury will reach the $31.4 trillion ceiling and have to start deploying extraordinary measures to remain under the cap.
Those include commonly used methods such as cashing out existing and suspending new investments of the federal employee retirement and disability trust fund and a separate fund for postal retiree health benefits. Treasury will also suspend reinvestment of securities held in separate retirement savings funds for federal workers. Once the debt ceiling is lifted and Treasury is able to borrow again, those funds are made whole.
Yellen wrote that how long the extraordinary measures last is “subject to considerable uncertainty” and the early June time frame is just the agency’s best guess at the moment.
Lou Crandall, chief economist for Wrightson ICAP, estimated this week that Treasury would hit the “x date” in August, with the caveat that forecasts continue to evolve.
And based on the 15 rounds of balloting it took for California Republican Kevin McCarthy to secure the votes to be elected speaker last week, Crandall said raising the debt limit could be a long and tumultuous process.
“The third quarter is when the final chapter of this year’s debt ceiling saga will begin, but not necessarily when it will end,” Crandall wrote in a report Jan. 9. He said a “dysfunctional Congress could force the Treasury to live hand-to-mouth through a series of interim debt ceiling increases for weeks or even months.”