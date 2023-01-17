Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana announces run for Senate

Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks kicked off his Senate campaign Tuesday morning by highlighting his conservative credentials and lashing out against “radical Democrats and spineless Republicans.”

Banks, a veteran who served in Afghanistan and strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, is seeking the Senate seat currently held by fellow Republican Mike Braun, who announced in November that he’s running for governor of Indiana.

“Indiana deserves a conservative fighter in the United States Senate,” Banks said in a campaign video announcing his run. “But the radical Democrats and the spineless Republicans are going to do everything that they can to stop me.”

Banks is the first candidate to enter the Senate race, but several other high-profile Republicans are considering bids, including Rep. Victoria Spartz and current Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited from running for reelection. Former Gov. Mitch Daniels is also weighing a run.

Banks’ announcement video leans heavily on conservative issues, emphasizing his opposition to the rights of transgender athletes and the teaching of critical race theory.