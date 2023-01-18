In elections, a win is a win. And Republicans won

I remember the day Republicans took back the House in 1994 — after 40 long years in the wilderness of the minority. The force of that victory changed the trajectory of Congress, but for Republicans who had labored under Democratic majority rule for so long, it was more than an exhilarating election win. It was our first taste of what control of the House really means, from having committee chairs to the setting of legislative priorities. For most Republicans, it was an educational experience as much as a partisan success.

In the 28 years since, House control has flipped three times. In 2006, Democrats won back the House with 31 seats, but their tenure lasted only four years. In 2010, Republicans swept the House, winning more than 60 seats, and then governed for eight years. Then, in 2018, Nancy Pelosi reclaimed the gavel. But by 2020, her margin had slipped to five seats, a narrow victory by any measure. Still, Democrats argued successfully back then that when it comes to control of the House, a win is a win, whatever the margin. I actually agree.

But listening to the president and the media, that definition, apparently, doesn’t extend to Kevin McCarthy and his five-vote Republican margin in the House. For the past couple of months, the Biden White House and Hill Democrats have tried to characterize their loss of the House as some kind of Democratic victory, clearly misunderstanding both the election outcome and the mood of the electorate. Much of the media served up a similar narrative.

Here’s just one example. In the days after the 2022 election, a Washington Post article outlined the history of recent changes in the control of the House and the causes behind the party switches. Writing that Republicans in 2022 “limped to what’s looking like the thinnest of majorities in the lower chamber,” the Post’s analysis claimed that voters “appear to have been more motivated by threats to abortion rights following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the challenge to democracy presented by former president Donald Trump and many Republican candidates who denied the 2020 election results.”

This isn’t analysis. It’s speculation and conjecture.