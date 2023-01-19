Supreme Court unable to identify leaker in abortion opinion probe

A Supreme Court investigation has been unable to identify who leaked a draft majority opinion last year in the case that would wipe out a constitutional right to abortion.

In a “Statement of the Court Concerning the Leak Investigation,” released Thursday, the court said Marshal of the Supreme Court Gail A. Curley and her team had analyzed evidence and interviewed nearly 100 employees. She had multiple follow-up interviews with certain employees.

“But the team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” the court said.

The leak in May started Washington’s greatest whodunit in decades, as the high court and official Washington scrambled in the wake of a rare and extraordinary disclosure of insider information.

The Supreme Court, which had operated with an expectation that its deliberations are kept within the walls of the insular branch of government, announced the internal probe at the time.