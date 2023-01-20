‘INFO on everyone’: Both sides casting Biden-Trump rematch as 2024 ‘Sopranos’ reboot

“We’ll handle that the way I handle things.” Who said it: Donald Trump on a podcast this week or fictional crime boss Tony Soprano over a plate of pasta at Vesuvio restaurant?

One could be excused for thinking it was the head of television’s DiMeo organized crime family. No, it was the 45th president of the United States and still-leader of the Republican Party.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a former prosecutor and longtime House Intelligence Committee member and its chairman in the last congress, has repeatedly compared Trump’s political actions and some aspects of his business organization to a DiMeo-like operation.

About the list of pardons Trump issued before leaving office in early 2021, the California Democrat said this in December 2020: “He’s acting like an organized crime figure, except this organized crime figure is the president of the United States with the power to give people a ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card.”

Fast forward a little over two years: GOP lawmakers and commentators in recent weeks have used social media posts and interviews with right-leaning television networks to indirectly and directly describe the Biden family as a white-collar criminal entity.