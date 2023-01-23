Rep. Ruben Gallego jumps into Arizona Senate race

Liberal Democrats seething about Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s moderate stances got a challenger to take her on Monday, but Rep. Ruben Gallego’s announcement also creates the potential for a messy three-way contest in a battleground state.

The campaign arm for Senate Democrats, whose 51-seat majority control in this Congress includes Sinema even though she officially became an independent after the November election, wouldn’t comment on Gallego’s candidacy Monday.

But Sinema’s fellow moderate Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, said he'd back Sinema should she decide to run, and he urged Senate Democratic leaders to do the same.

"I'm totally supportive of Kyrsten Sinema,” Manchin told reporters Monday. “She’s earned the support” by being “a centrist willing to take tough votes and do the right thing.”

Leadership "should support someone who brings some peace, if you will, or some rational thinking on some of this stuff without being pushed far left or far right." Manchin, whose seat is also up in 2024 and who has not said whether he will run again, called Gallego a "a good person" but said he had a “good relationship with Kyrsten. I trust her I understand where she's coming from, and she's always going to try to find the middle."